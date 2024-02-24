ACC DISPELS RUMOR OF ‘SQUABBLE’ WITH POLICE

24″ February 2024A
To: The News Editor
MEDIA RELEASE
ACC NOT IN TAG OF WAR WITH SIANDENGE
The Anti-Corruption Commission is dismayed with allegations circulating in some sections
of social media that it is engaged in a tag of war with Deputy Inspector General of Police at
State House Fanwell Siandenge over investigations it is conducting.
The Commission wishes to refute these allegations and state that there is no such tag of
war between the Deputy Inspector General of Police and the Commission.
The Commission wishes to confirm that there is an active inquiry against a Senior
Accountant at Zambia Police Service Headquarters Chiteta Kasemuka on allegations of
corruption which the Police Command is aware of. In addition, the Commission wishes to
confirm that it is also investigating a Lusaka Businessman Ben Simuyi on corruption
allegations.
However, the Commission wishes to state that it has no active inquiry against Deputy
Inspector General of Police Siandenge or the first family on the alleged purchase of land at
Baobab area from the Nyonis.
The Commission further wishes to categorically state that allegations of corruption against
the ACC Director of Investigations are malicious, unfounded and an attempt to bring the
name of the Commission and its officers in disrepute. The allegations are further meant to
sway the members of the public from the real issues of corrupt practices against persons
being investigated by the Commission and should be disregarded with the contempt they
deserve.
Timothy Moono
HEAD- CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS