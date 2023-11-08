ACC GOES FOR FAITH MUSONDA’S PROPERTIES

By Rhodah Mvula

The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) has applied for a non-conviction forfeiture of properties belonging to Lusaka businesswoman, Faith Musonda.

ACC Investigative Officer, Ferguson Kombe has told the court that Ms. Musonda possessed properties amounting to over $244,844 and over K13, 575.

He says investigations revealed that Ms. Musonda was in possession of jewelry amounting to $5000, agricultural equipment amounting to $54,844, suspicious cash deposited in an FNB account amounting to K1, 219, 110.

Mr. Kombe says Ms. Musonda did not have legitimate sources of income to justify her properties because investigations revealed that she earned a total of K1, 413, 797 from the Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation and Zambia Development Agency from 2013 to 2020.

Faith Musonda’s property in question includes, Sela Property Investment, Covenant Broadcasting Company and Life Television Limited.