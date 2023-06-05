ACC HAS CLARIFIED NOTHING- Antonio Mwanza

By Antonio Mwanza

ACC HAS CLARIFIED NOTHING

MUSA NWENYA, Chairman of the discredited Anti Corruption Commission today held a presser to try to explain how the over K65million which was confiscated from Faith Musonda and ALLEGEDLY disbursed to UNZA students for bursaries has gone missing as REVEALED by the Audit Report from the Office of the Auditor General.

Mr Mwenye washed his hands saying the discredited Anti Corruption Commission surrendered the money to Ministry of Finance. He could, however, not say what the Ministry of Finance did with the money.

The Audit Report has, however, REVEALED that the money did not reflect on Control 99. In short, the money was either diverted or stolen.

Chapter 347 of the laws of Zambia clearly stipulates how Government money must be administered and managed. The provides for the control and management of the public finances of the Republic of Zambia and for matters connected therewith.

Article 200 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia states that there is established a Consolidated Fund to which shall be credited the revenues and other monies accruing to the Treasury.

Financial Regulations of 2006 as prescribed in Article 130 states that all revenue shall be deposited to the credit of the Treasury Account (Control 99) at the Bank of Zambia, using Accounts Form 25(Rev.), six copies of which shall be completed in respect of each deposit.

Article 15 (1) of Public Finance Act of 2004:m states that subject to any express direction of the Secretary to the Treasury in respect of the operation of any Fund or Working Account established pursuant to section twenty-five all moneys received by any accounting officer shall be deposited not later than the next business day following the day of receipt.

So the question remains; can the Ministry of Finance show proof that the money was indeed not stolen but used to pay bursaries. Can it further show proof that all the financial procedures and regulations as prescribed by law were followed.

Otherwise, the Audit Report is correct that they have stolen the money.