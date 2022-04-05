Home politics PF ACC has summoned GBM for questioning at 09:00hrs Tomorrow politicsPFUPND ACC has summoned GBM for questioning at 09:00hrs Tomorrow April 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ACC has summoned former Minister of Defence and PF Member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly know as GBM for questioning at 09:00hrs TOMORROW. More details to Follow LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.