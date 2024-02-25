ACC NOT IN TAG OF WAR WITH STATE HOUSE DEPUTY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE FANWELL SIANDENGE

The Anti-Corruption Commission is dismayed with allegations circulating in some sections of social media that it is engaged in a tag of war with Deputy Inspector General of Police at State House Fanwell Siandenge over investigations it is conducting.

The Commission wishes to refute these allegations and state that there is no such tag of war between the Deputy Inspector General of Police and the Commission.

The Commission wishes to confirm that there is an active inquiry against a Senior Accountant at Zambia Police Service Headquarters Chiteta Kasemuka on allegations of corruption which the Police Command is aware of. In addition, the Commission wishes to confirm that it is also investigating a Lusaka Businessman Ben Simuyi on corruption allegations.

However, the Commission wishes to state that it has no active inquiry against Deputy Inspector General of Police Siandenge or the first family on the alleged purchase of land at Baobab area from the Nyonis.

The Commission further wishes to categorically state that allegations of corruption against the ACC Director of Investigations are malicious, unfounded and an attempt to bring the name of the Commission and its officers in disrepute.

The allegations are further meant to sway the members of the public from the real issues of corrupt practices against persons being investigated by the Commission and should be disregarded with the contempt they deserve.

Timothy Moono HEAD- CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS