ACC OVERVALUED KAMPYONGO’S PROPERTIES – LAWYER

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s Lawyer, Leon Lemba, says the Anti-Corruption Commission over valued his client’s properties which are suspected to be proceeds of crime.

He has alleged that one property in Eureka Park valued at K11, 100,000 was valued twice the actual amount.

He has noted with concern that the surveyors used are government officials adding that his client has not been given any copy of the said documents.

On Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Commission jointly charged and arrested Mr Kampyongo and his wife for being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime worth over 29 million kwacha. See