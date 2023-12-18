ACC Probes Thabo Kawana Over K3 Millionin His Bank Account

ACC PROBES KAWANA OVER K3 MILLION … Investigations started before he was even promoted to PS

The Anti-Corruption Commission has launched investigations against Ministry of Information permanent secretary Thabo Kawana over the alleged unexplained K3 million in his bank account.

Well-placed sources in the UPND administration have told Daily Revelation that investigations were launched against Kawana even before he was promoted from the position of media director… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/acc-probes-kawana-over-k3m-investigations-started-before-he-was-even-promoted-to-ps/