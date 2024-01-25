ACC SEIZES ASSETS WORTH K756M

The Anti Corruption Commission-ACC- says it seized assets and property worth over 756 million Kwacha in 2023 investigations.

ACC Head of Corporate Communications, TIMOTHY MOONO disclosed that among the assets seized and forfeited to the state included 19 motor vehicles.

Mr. MOONO told journalists at the ACC first quarter media briefing that the Commission also received 137 reports of suspected corruption.

He explained that 574 reports contained elements of corruption and 541 were authorized for investigations.

Mr. MOONO added that 17 convictions were recorded and five acquittals within the year.