ACC TO APPEAL LUBINDA’S ACQUITTAL

By Darius Choonya

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it will appeal the acquittal of Patriotic Front (PF) faction Vice President, Given Lubinda, who was facing corruption allegations.

According to ACC Head Corporate Communications, Timothy Moono, the commission is currently studying the judgement.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, The Economic and Financial Crimes Court acquitted Mr. Lubinda on corruption charges of possessing properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The court said the properties acquired by Mr. Lubinda were not proceeds of crime but legally acquired.

According to the court, funds received by the accused in his dollar account which the state alleged were proceeds of crime, were instead in respect of a loan facility which his company, Highview Investment entered into with Qingdao Ruichang Cotton company.

In this matter, the state had accused Mr. Lubinda of having received 50,000 dollars from China Africa Cotton Limited and 180,000 dollars from Qingdao Ruichang Cotton Industrial Company Limited, property reasonably suspected of being a proceed of crime.