ACC To Institute Investigations Against Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo

ACC TO INSTITUTE INVESTIGATIONS AGAINST KAKUBO

By Darius Choonya

The Anti – Corruption Commission ACC wants to institute investigations against foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo for allegedly collecting 200,000 dollars and a luxury Mercedes Benz from a Chinese National Zhang Lianan of Lianan Mining Limited of Kitwe.

This is in relation for the sale of a mine he claimed he owns in Kasempa District, Northwestern Province.

ACC Head Corporate Communications, Timothy Moono says the commission has taken a keen interest in the matter to determine the next cause of action.

Meanwhile, Diamond News has checked the mining company records on the Patents and Companies Registration Agency-PACRA whose search did not bring up details of the firm but for StanAfrican Logistics Limited details came up and of concern since its incorporation on November 27, 2007 is the non-compliance on its shareholding.

Lianan Mining Limited of Kitwe is linked to StanAfrican Logistics Limited in this transaction involving a down-payment of $50,000 of the $200, 000.-Diamond TV