ACC WANTS ALL PUBLIC OFFICERS TO DECLARE ASSETS

By Darius Choonya

The Anti- Corruption Commission ACC is in the process of developing a draft bill that will compel all public officers to declare their assets.

According to ACC Head Corporate Communications Timothy Moono, the bill will play a crucial role in enhancing accountability of public officers and also facilitate the conduct of lifestyle audits.

But in reacting to this development, Governance Activist Reuben Lifuka has urged the commission to clearly articulate the philosophy to be followed in the assets and income declaration.

Mr. Lifuka also says there is a need for the commission to broadly consult stakeholders in order to review and reform the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct to bring it in line with modern practices.

And Alliance for Community Action (ACA) Programs Manager Jimmy Maliseni has welcomed the move by the commission saying the country needs legal reforms on asset declaration.