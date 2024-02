ACCESS BANK CEO, FAMILY DIE IN A PLANE CRASH

Tragic news unfolds as Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank, along with his wife, son, and three others, lost their lives in a helicopter crash en route from California to Las Vegas.

Simultaneously, Access Bank’s expansion continues, acquiring Atlas Mara in Zambia, solidifying its position as the third-largest bank in the country.

However, the Bank statement on Wigwe by Access Bank says they did not have specific details about the crash.