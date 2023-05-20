Accolades abroad discontent at home? This is my view- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti
Accolades abroad discontent at home? This is my view:
To evaluate the HH presidency, one has to divide it into two distinct parts.
1. How is he doing in fixing the vehicle whose engine was almost knocked by the PF?
2. How is he doing on issues that have nothing to do with getting our broken down vehicle back on the road?
Another 2 questions:
3. If he had been handed a runner or at least a car whose issues were 4 punctured tyres and a need for wheel alignment, how would he be doing?
My sense is that, no matter how much we say we do not want to hear this anymore, it is terribly flawed analysis to not face the fact that the difficulties Zambians are facing, and that are taking up a lot of the President’s time, are largely, if not all, the result of the stunning mess PF left behind.
We might as well be coming out of a war: an empty Treasury, a mountain of debt which was mostly stolen by powerholders, the said debt whose repayment takes up so much money it’s a miracle we still have services, a corrupt civil service, historical corruption that people want addressed, absolute lawlessness etc etc ad infinitum.
So, what has this President done about that mess?
There is an astounding return to normalcy, given what a violent, lawless mad house we had become.
We have made progress on debt restructuring talks – slow though they maybe. Impressive is that the restructuring is not being held back by our total financial indiscipline, like it was before. The Zambian government has done an excellent job in getting a handle on our fiscus. There is nothing more required of us. What is delaying the restructuring is no longer in our hands. Our creditors agree with each other on terms.
Next question is what has President Hichilema’s government done on matters not related to mopping a floor flooded by others:
1. Introduced free education.
2. Increased CDF.
3. Overseeing a CDF that is disbursed to all constituencies at the same time😮.
4. Delivered transparent recruitment of teachers and nurses.
5. Introduced a Tantameni that went to Private school.
One that does not steal public resources but still puts money in the economy – NAPSA partial withdraw.
6.The return of meal allowances though that is probably part of question 1.
7. Social cash transfer is being paid to with no drama.
8. For the first time in years, expenditure mirrors the budget appropriated by Parliament – impossible to overstate what a change that is.
8. All information on what is happening in our finances is on the MOF website. ALL of it!
9. Been firm with his caders.
10. Regained Zambia’s international respect.
11. Brought back decorum to the presidency.
What are his weaknesses and failures?
1. Some eyebrow raising appointments.
2. Refusal to fire when he must.
3. Failure to make the Electoral Commission non-political.
4. Last year’s disaster of a farming season on the input front.
5. Wobbly corruption cases.
On the balance of things, this a President whose ahievements thus far, far outweigh his weaknesses. The truth, though, is we citizens are free to be unhappy and expect heaven. It’s a democracy.
What I cannot wrap my head around is that we allow the PF to go from radio station to radio station to whine, probably buying airtime with money stolen from us.
We let them, that did the defecating all over our floor, to lead us in complaining that someone else is not cleaning their piles of excreta which are stinking up citizen nostrils, fast enough.
Come on people!
I think in future ther should be a strong mechanism to hold the outgoing governing Party accountable for leaving a a financial mess .This is only possible if there is Law in this regard ,to deter the party in govt from borrowing more than what they can service in maximum duration of 10 yrs.This could be so coz not every coin borrowed is put to good use .Huge chunks of the money end up in concubines Coffeeshop and sacks stored in their respective homes for instance.
@kanyembe willie you have put your case well . Please allow me adopt this as mine too. Zambia is now a matured country in terms of democracy ,education, political stability and skills set. Infact we have more skilled Citizenry outside politics.we have now grown out of political hero worshipping as was common in the Kaunda generation.we are now a generation of true equals. NEVER again should we allow politics to be the most lucrative profession in our Country. How is it that 5 years in parliament makes our political friends so rich like they have won a major US$ LOTTERY. whats in parliament to make politicians this rich? Lets curb this . Let politicians behave , operate and get rich at the same pace like every other aveage law abiding Citizen. We saw our Politicians Fast get rich at lightening speed and never questioned. Today we are surprised our country has been looted.
Vintage Laura Miti. Who else can say so much in so few words? Now let the PF tangle with Laura.
Well written facts.i hope our beloved president HH go through this piece.He will stop allowing thieves to jump from one radio station to another cheating people buying airtime on radio using money they store from us.
This is one intelligent woman. Kudos Laura well stated. We need people like her in strategic government positions.
A pretty good overview of the good and the bad about the HH presidency. At least, so far, he has shown that he cares about our country, Zambia.
What I had hoped for is that the thieving PF would be held to account and their ill-gotten wealth forfeited to the state. What we are seeing is the opposite. The former PF SG, Mr. Mwia, is now bragging that he made his money as a trade unionist. What baloney! He has the audacity to say this because he believes that he has gotten away with grand theft.
This is a man who openly confessed his fears that the PF leadership will be locked up if there is a change of government. He knew what they had done.
Imagine the former President’s wife entrusting US$400000 to a niece for safekeeping. How did she make such colossal sums of money with no known source of income other than being the President’s wife?
Our leaders will never stop being thieves unless we punish them for their thieving ways and the current crop of leaders is no exception.
Well said mama!