ACCUSED OF IMPREGNATING GIRL,TEENAGE BOY COMMITS SUICIDE

A 17-Year-old boy of Chanda mulenga village in Mpika has allegedly committed suicide after news of impregnating a girl emerged.

Peter Bwalya is believed to have taken his own life after several threats of suicide as he denied impregnating a girl who named him responsible.

Muchinga province Police commissioner, Kaunda Mubanga tells Nakonde FM News that the body of the deceased was found lifeless on Monday morning around 07:00h with vomits suspected to be poison.

Mr. Mubanga says the father to deceased reported the matter to police.

He says the body is currently in the mortuary awaiting postmortem

