Achraf Hakimi unofficially appointed president of Stingy Men Association

Achraf Hakimi of PSG’s right back has been informally elected as the president of the Stingy Men Association, and a message of congratulations has been sent.

Achraf Hakimi had previously outsmarted his wife, who had filed for divorce and was attempting to obtain half of his hard-earned wealth.

But unfortunately for Hakimi’s wife, HIba when they arrived in court, they realized that Achraf Hakimi had nothing.

Mummy’s Boy Achraf Hakimi had put his entire fortune under his mother’s name a long time ago.

According to sources, Hiba was informed by the court that her ‘millionaire’ husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother’s name.

Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs Fatima’s account.

He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry or even clothes in his name. Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him.

This, according to the leadership of the Stingy Men Association is one of the best moves any man could take in order to protect his properties.

There have been several stories of how some men lose their wealth to divorce suits of their wives and for Hakimi to have thought fast, they owe him big time hence appointing him as their president.

Another reason that influenced their decision is that the Leadership of The Stingy Men Association wants Hakimi to teach and show other men the way to secure their future as he has done.