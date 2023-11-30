ACTING REGISTRAR, PS DICKSON MATEMBO GIVEN 48HRS TO REVERSE ILLEGAL ACT OF CHANGING RECORDS OF THE REGISTER OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT

Lusaka-Thursday,30th April 2023.

Lawyers for the Patriotic Front have given Home Affairs and Internal Security, Permanent Secretary, Dickson Matembo and Acting Chief Registrar of Societies, Mariah Mulenga, 48 hrs to reverse the illegal changes that have recenlty been made to the register of Office Bearers at the Registrar of Societies.

The officials have been warned that the officials will face contempt of court charges as the changes maxe are illegal since the matters are before the Lusaka High Court.

Former Chief Registrar of Societies, Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende submitted to the Lusaka High Court that the register of the Patriotic Front has not been changed following the illegal and sham conference held by a expelled Matero MP, Miles Sampa.

Below is the full letter from Makebi Zulu Advocates.

30th November 2023

Ms. Mariah Mulenga

Acting Chief Registrar of Societies

Independence avenue

P.O. Box 50997 LUSAKA

Dear Madam,

RE: MISFEASANCE IN PUBLIC OFFICE

RE: MISFEASANCE IN PUBLIC OFFICE- YOURSELF

Reference is made to the above captioned matter and to your letter of the 30th instant wherein you purported to change the names of the office bearers fcr the Patrioic Front party on the 29th, instant.

Be it known to you that any action taken by a public officer where they have knowingly misused or abused their power or authority and willingly acted tc cause harm to an individual or group, in bad faith, amounts to misfeasance in public office.

Having been fully aware of the undue influence of your Permanent Secretary, Mr. Dickson Matembo and rather than acting in cohorts with him to cause changes to the Patriotic front register, it was incumbent upon you to follow the constitution or of the Patriotic Front party and restrain yourself from illegally altering the names of the office bearers’ register especially that it is common knowledge that the persons you registered on the 29th of November 2023 as office bearers did not legitimately attain the positions they purport to hold as there was no legitimate conference held for such appointments in line with the dictates of the Party constitution.

Further, having been notified and aware of the proceedings in court before Judge Situmbeko Chocho, you proceeded to effect changes in total disregard of the proceedings.

This in itself shows bad faith on your part and discloses your intention to cause harm to the Patriotic Front party.

We have thus been instructed to commence proceedings against you personally together with Mr. Dickson Matembo and the Attorney General for appropriate remedies including Misfeasance in public office should you not reverse your act wth 48 hours of this notice.

By copy of this letter, the Attorney General and Mr. Dickson Matembo are duly notified.

Kindly oblige.

MAKEBI ZULU ADVOCATES

CC;-The Permanent Secretary

-The Attorney General