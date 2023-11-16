ACTIVIST RACHEAL CHILESHE GOES FOR NGOCC, SAYS IT’S SELECTIVE, TRIBAL ON WOMEN REPRESENTATION AND SOLIDARITY

…NGOCC on support members from their region

By Correspondent

POLITICAL and women rights activist Racheal Chileshe has taken a swipe at NGOCC for being selective and tribal in the manner the organization stands to defend women in the country

In a recorded video call with NGOCC chairperson Grace Manyonga, Chileshe has aggressively registered her disappointment in the way the organization is selectively standing for women.

She cited one case in point when the NGOCC chairperson led a team to Parliament to show solidarity to Nelly Mutti, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia after she suspended 16 opposition PF MPs for 30 days.

Chileshe feels the move by NGOCC was selective and insensitive as she expected the organisation to instead side with the suspended MPs whose constituencies would be deprived of representation in Parliament for a month.

She said NGOCC should have thought of poor women in the affected constituencies rather than siding with one woman in Mutti who does not even have a constituency.

Chileshe has accused NGOCC of being tribal saying the organization has never shown any form of solidarity towards republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango who is Bemba.

There is a growing perception that Vice President Nalumango is being sidelined in the day-to-day administrative operations of the UPND government on account of her tribe.

She further accused NGOCC chairperson of tarnishing the image of President Hakainde Hichilema by not being impartial in their activities.

On the other end of the phone conversation, NGOCC chairperson Manyonga is heard pleading with Chileshe for a scheduled meeting to discuss her discontent.