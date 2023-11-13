Actor Charles Inojie Recounts Humorous Moments During Visit To Mr Ibu’s Ward

Renowned actor and producer, Charles Inojie, on Monday, recounted his visit to his colleague, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who is currently recuperating after undergoing seven surgeries, including the amputation of one of his legs.

In an account titled ‘MR IBU… THE INDOMITABLE HUMORIST!, Inojie shared the lively and humorous atmosphere he encountered during his visit, despite Mr Ibu’s challenging health condition.

Describing the moment, Inojie wrote, “I never thought I could ever be able to relate this chapter of my encounter with Mr Ibu on his sick bed because I had this funny feeling that it had the potential of making light of a very dire situation as his condition presented.”

He continued to share the banter exchanged between them, highlighting Mr Ibu’s indomitable spirit and ability to maintain humour even in the face of adversity.

“I walked into his private ward in the ICU in the company of Chinyere Wilfred at whose behest we made the journey to Ever Care where he is being treated. We had just finished from a set, and she suggested that we take the opportunity to visit Ibu. With us were Jasmine, Mrs Ibu, and a woman I believe is her friend,” Inojie wrote.

He added, “From one joke to the other, Ibu literally entertained us. For a moment, I peered into his eyes as if searching for the secret of his willpower, and again, he levelled me out.

“IBU: ‘You dey pity for me? No fear, the doctor say I go fit still use the leg later, even though some betta-betta meat don commot for the leg.’

“You could never stop wondering where he got the strength under such agonising pain to exude such positive energy so effortlessly.

Then came the moment. I picked his hands from his sides and held them tightly as I muttered, ‘Let’s pray.’

“We gazed intently at each other and connected on the fading highways of nostalgia, and upon the instance, I felt a mad rush of hot tears welling up beneath my quivering eyelids. I quickly turned away for fear my animal weakness was threatening to have the better of me, but too late. Ibu was crying, too!”

Sharing the lesson he learnt from the visit, Inojie added, “I left his ward with one of life’s vital lessons running through my mind… Whoever can muster the willpower to survive in the face of anguish and life-threatening pain can defeat death even in the most fiercesome battle. May God Almighty grant Ibu a speedy recovery.”