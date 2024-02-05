Actor Jacob Elordi of Saltburn accused of choking reporter

Saltburn’s famous actor, Jacob Elordi, has been accused of grabbing a radio reporter by the throat during a prank that went bad.

Joshua Fox, a radio host from KIIS FM in Australia, found the 26-year-old actor at a bar in Sydney after hearing rumors that he was in the city.

But Mr Fox said that Mr Elordi got upset when he asked him to fill a container with bathwater, referring to a well-known scene in Saltburn.

Police in New South Wales are looking into a possible attack that happened.

Mr Elordi, who is from Brisbane in Australia, was seen in a outdoor bar at the beachside Clovelly Hotel in south-east Sydney on Saturday.

Mr Fox talked on the radio show about how he went up to the actor outside the building.

Mr Elordi asked not to be recorded in a video released by KIIS FM.

Mr Fox said to Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson that he agreed to stop because the joke didn’t work. But Mr Elordi got really close to me and told me to delete any footage.

The person who makes radio shows said he didn’t want to do it because he felt scared and wanted to keep the recording as proof of what happened.

Afterwards, Mr Fox said that the actor “flipped”. “He shoves me against the wall and puts his hands on my neck. ”

The police are looking into an attack on a 32-year-old man by a 26-year-old man.

The old man was not hurt in the fight, police said.

Mr Elordi is now a very popular young actor in Hollywood. He moved to the US and soon got a big role as Nate in the TV show Euphoria.

He’s been chosen for prizes for acting in movies in Saltburn and Priscilla.

BBC Newsbeat asked his representatives to give a statement.

Joshua Fox is from England but has been working for the Kyle and Jackie O show in Australia since 2022.

Newsbeat has reached out to iHeartRadio and ARN, the owner of Kiis FM, to get their response.