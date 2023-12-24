Actress Bukola Arugba Survives Car Crash

Nollywood actress, Bukola Arugba, has revealed that she survived a car crash on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The accident, she said, occurred on the day before her birthday and resulted in serious damage to her car.

Arugba disclosed this on Wednesday, as she shared a video of the damaged car on her Instagram page.

She captioned the video, “This happened a day to my birthday, I kept this to celebrate and thank God Almighty first, my Keeper, Olowogbogboro Hallelujah.

“We were on the third mainland bridge, driving home gently, the road was free, suddenly a vehicle came from behind as though it wanted to overtake us, but he turned abruptly and gave the car a hard hit that looked intentional, my car started turning, hitting different angles and all we could shout was JESUS.

“It faced the bridge, we thought it was over, but suddenly it made a turn, and sat at the edge of the bridge, surely there is power in Jesus name.

“We came down unhurt, and started calling friends, while waiting, I started sensing something bad was about to happen again, then I started praying at the top of my voice by the car. None of the passing vehicles stopped cos it was late. I had barely stopped praying when another vehicle came from nowhere and gave the car a harder and stronger bash repositioning the car by automatically lifting the car to the road.

“You don’t want to imagine the state I was left in. How and why would my car be bashed twice within the space of an hour? If this was plotted in a movie scene it would be tagged “unrealistic”. But hey? This is real!”

The actress celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.

Credit: Instagram | oluwabukola_arugba