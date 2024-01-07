Actress Ngozi Ezeonu leaves many worried and confused as she shares disturbing post

It is just barely a week to the New Year, and many celebrities have lost their loved ones and colleagues. The latest is actress, Ngozi Ezeonu who shared a disturbing post on her Instagram page hours ago.

The veteran shared a candlelight photo as she announced that a rare gem has gone, hinting at a celebrity being dead. The veteran didn’t say much which has left many confused and worried.

“A rare gem is gone”, she wrote.

One Assez wrote, “Who died?

One Hauwa Shaba wrote, “At least we should know who died and then we can send our condolences, it’s sad

One Ebuka The First wrote, “Handler please be direct while passing such messages knowing that handle isn’t yours

One Ijele Ezinwanyi wrote, “Which kind of thing be this? So who are we thinking of na?

One Ofuobi Amaka wrote, “Lord abeg this year is too early to start experiencing death o”.

One Ify Nnama wrote, “I have a feeling it’s Amaechi Muonagor

One Klassio Queenie wrote, “Who died?