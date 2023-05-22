ADD ALICE LENSHINA’S HISTORY IN ZAMBIAN SCHOOL CURRICULUM, URGES FOLLOWERS

By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso

Members of the Zion Church which came to be known as the Lumpa Church, led by Alice Mulenga Regina of Chinsali, says there is need to rewrite history and remove falsehoods about the church’s foundation, its leader and what it believes in.

Speaking during the burial of Jenipher Bubile Ng’andu, who was the overseer and daughter of the Church founder, Lenshina, Church Chairperson, Alex Mukuka Musanya, says there is need to introduce Lenshina’s history in the Zambian education curriculum.

Mr. Musanya says a lot of information that has been published about the great woman from Kasomo village such as drinking of human excrement and flying at night is false hence the need to rewrite the story.

Meanwhile, Chinsali District Commissioner, Samson Muchemwa, has committed to maintain Lenshinas burial site and the road leading to the site, stating that it holds great history about Chinsali.

Lumpa Church members, now known as Jerusalem Church, in Chinsali have bid farewell to their church overseer Jenipher Bubile Ng’andu who died at Chinsali District Hospital at the age of 84 after an illness.

Jenipher was Lenshina’s last born and only surviving daughter.