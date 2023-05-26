ADEDO JOINS CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO BUY SOYA BEANS

By Ludia Phiri

OPPOSITION Africa’s Democratic and Economic Development Organisation (ADEDO ZAMCANO) has joined calls on government to buy soya beans from small scale farmers.

In a phone interview, Organisation vice president Daniel Nyati,has called on the head of state to give directives to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to rescind its decision and start buying soya beans from the farmers.

Mr. Nyati said it would be unfair on the part of farmers as they would have challenges in creating a market for themselves.

Nyati, stressed the need for government to reward and empower small scale farmers through their hard work.

He further stated that government must utilize its international market to buy cash crops from farmers.

And Mr. Nyati, however urged government to address the matter with urgency as the decision not to buy soya beans may lead to hunger amongst farmers.

He reiterated that farmers had already worked hard to meet their social needs through farming, hence the need for government to ensure they are helped.

Nyati further appealed to government to support farmers through purchasing the commodity which will encourage them to work hard in life to sustain their livelihoods.