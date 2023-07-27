Adoption Of A Motion To Reintroduce Ministry Of National Guidance And Religious Affairs Fails

ADOPTION OF A MOTION TO REINTRODUCE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL GUIDANCE ND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS FAILS

…..As the Nos win.

A motion moved by Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda for Parliament to urge government to reintroduce the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs was this afternoon tabled and failed to be adopted as votes against it were more than those in support.

The motion which was seconded by Lundazi MP Brenda Nyrenda, got 49 Yeses and 79 Nos following division that was called by the Members of Parliament on the left side of the Speaker.