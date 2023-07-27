Adoption Of A Motion To Reintroduce Ministry Of National Guidance And Religious Affairs Fails

ADOPTION OF A MOTION TO REINTRODUCE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL GUIDANCE ND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS FAILS
…..As the Nos win.
A motion moved by Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda for Parliament to urge government to reintroduce the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs was this afternoon tabled and failed to be adopted as votes against it were more than those in support.
The motion which was seconded by Lundazi MP Brenda Nyrenda, got 49 Yeses and 79 Nos following division that was called by the Members of Parliament on the left side of the Speaker.
Isn’t this MP the gentleman who assaulted a Post Newspaper journalist and weewed in his mouth? If I remember correctly, he also led a raid by PF thugs on Lusaka Central Police brandishing guns and beating up the police.
Is he born again now or he is just playing politics with God’s name in defiance of the third commandment, “thou shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God”?
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Misguidance and its Minister, Mrs. Sumaili, were a huge let down to the Christian fraternity and caused the name of God to be blasphemed among the nonbelievers.
The return of the Ministry will not make the nation holy, it is the heart which makes one pure. It was a waste of resources and only served as a conduit for corrupting the Church and the clergy.
It is good that the motion failed. Well done honorable members of Parliament. As a Christian, I donot want to honour my God with my lips. I want to honour Him with my heart.
Even God himself doesn’t want this useless ministry. He has spoken through parliament.