AFCON 2023: Chikotesha Appointed in Senegal Vs Cameroon Clash

Top Zambian Assistant FIFA Referee Diana Chikotesha has been appointed assistant referee for Friday’s 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between holders Senegal and Cameroon.

Chikotesha will officiate the explosive fixture between the West African giants alongside first assistant referee Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim of Sudan. Countryman Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail will be the central referee.

Friday’s match which will kick-off at 19h00 at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro will be Chikotesha’s second of the tournament having been in VAR duty in Burkina Faso’s opener against Mauritania.