Afcon 2023 draw: Zambia, Ivory Coast placed together with Comoros Islands and Lesotho in Group H

Welcome to our recap of Supersport’s coverage of the Ivory Coast 2023 Afcon qualifiers group stage draw.

Zambia’s bid to retain their Africa Cup of Nations crown will get underway on May 30 as they tackle the qualifying group stages of the prestigious competition and Aljoša Asanović’s side now know who they will be facing after the draw was made this evening in South Africa.

Chipolopolo Boys have missed the last three editions of the tournament and they will be earn to restore their pride as one of Africa’s top sides by ensuring they secure qualification this time around.

Afcon 2023 hosts Ivory Coast, winners of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1992 as well in 2015, were drawn out of Pot 1 to accompany the Chipolopolo Boys in Group H.

The two former champions were joined by Afcon 2021 debutants Comoros Islands and southern African outfits Lesotho.

The Elephants have already qualified from this group leaving Zambia, Lesotho and the Comoros Islands to battle for the final spot from group H in what looks like a Cosafa championship.

FULL DRAW :

A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Sāo Tomè and Principe / Mauritius

B : Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini

C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi

D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia

E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic

F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania

G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, South Sudan

H: Ivory Coast, Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho

I: DR Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan

J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana

K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia

L: Senegal, Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda