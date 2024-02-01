AFCON 2023: “The Senegal team didn’t deserve anything” – El Hadji Diouf

Senegal’s untimely departure from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2024) at the hands of Ivory Coast, former Senegalese football luminary El Hadji Diouf voiced his dismay, citing concerns over perceived non-sporting elements accompanying the tournament.

Senegal, the reigning champions, fell short in their quest to retain the title, succumbing to Ivory Coast, the host nation, in a match that stirred controversy and disappointment.

Expressing his disappointment, the former Liverpool player lamented the outcome and alluded to what he termed as “extra-sporting actions” linked to the high-profile fixture.



“We have to keep our heads held high. I don’t want to talk about extra sports. Everyone saw what happened in the match.

I’ll let everyone do their own analysis, but I would say that the Senegal team did not deserve anything,” remarked Diouf, the former captain of the “Lions.”