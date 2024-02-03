 AFCON prize money for winners, runner-ups, others

The Confederation of African Football has revealed the financial rewards for participating nations at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament (AFCON prize money) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The AFCON 2023 prize money, as revealed by CAF

Winner: $7,000,000

Runners-up: $4,000,000

Semi-finalists (two teams): $2,500,000 x 2

Quarter-finalists (four teams): $1,300,000 x 4

Round of 16 (eight teams): $800,000 x 8

The teams ranked 3rd in their group but fail to qualify for the round of 16 (2 teams): $700,000 x 2

The teams ranked 4th in each of the six groups (six teams): $500 000 x 6

As the tournament begins the quarterfinals stage on Friday (today), eight teams are playing, seeking to advance to the next round (semifinals).

At the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Friday (today), Nigeria will face old foes, Angola, as they continue their quest for their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, which they last won in 2013.