AFREXIM BANK COMMITS US$1.6 BILLION TO ZAMBIA

4th March, 2024

The African Export-Import Bank –Afreximbank has committed 1.6 Billion United states dollars to Zambia to go towards development financing to strengthen the country’s food security among other economic activities.

This came to light today when President Hakainde Hichilema hosted the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) President Dr. Benedict Oramah at State House.

Professor Oramah described Zambia as one of the African countries with capacity to produce the grains which other countries are currently importing.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema welcomed the Development financing stating that it comes at a time when Zambia and most African countries are currently faced with the impact of climatic change.

President Hichilema thanked the bank for availing the country with US1.6 billion to go towards development financing to strengthen the country’s food security and other activities.

“This comes at a critical time when our country faces a food security crisis,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State reiterated his call to make Zambia food secure and create jobs through value addition in many sectors.

© THE FALCON