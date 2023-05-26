AFRICA FREEDOM DAY CELEBRATIONS AS A FREEDOM ACTIVIST AND FOUNDER MEMBER OF THE PAN AFRICAN WOMEN’S ORGANISATION , IN ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA

The African Union (AU) has recognised posthumously Mama Betty Kaunda, wife to Zambia’s late Founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, as a Freedom Activist and Founder member of Pan African Women’s Organization. Mama Betty’s role has been recognised alongside other Women freedom fighters that have not been recognized in the past events.

During the celebrations to mark the 60th Anniversary of the OAU-AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mama Betty’s photograph was displayed in the wall of fame where those who played a role in the liberation struggle were recognized.

In the main hall, pictures of the thirty-two founding members who signed the OAU Charter on 25th May, 1963, were displayed.

Charge d’ Affaires at the Zambia Embassy in Ethiopia, Mr. Trevor Sichombo expressed gratitude to the African Union for recognizing Mama Betty for her role in the liberation struggle.

Mr. Sichombo said until history was recorded correctly, names of great heroes that have made immense contributions, like Mama Betty would go into oblivion.

The Charge d’ Affaires said there was no better way to honor the great men and women than to continue the work they started to achieve the Africa we want.

And AU Chairperson His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat said the Africa Union recognised leaders who sacrificed their lives for Africa’s liberation.

He said it was important for Africa to maintain peace as the fallen heroes fought tirelessly to ensure that the continent had peace and prospered. He emphasized the need for Africa to be economically independent and reduce its dependence on foreign aid. He added that it was unfortunate that African countries were grappling with the problem of debt.

And Ethiopian Prime Minister ABIY AHMED said Africa cannot claim to be independent when its people were grappling with poverty.

He said it was unfortunate that despite Africa having abundant natural wealth, the continent remained poor.

The Prime Minister also called on the African Union to establish a continental media house to curtail negative reporting by Western media.

Issued by:

Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza

First Secretary (Press & Tourism)

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia