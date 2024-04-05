Africa Open University, Twin Palm Leadership University and University College of Central Africa deregistered

PRESS RELEASE:

Deregistration of Africa Open University, Twin Palm Leadership University and University College of Central Africa

Issued on 5th April, 2024

Issued by Mr. Birbal Boniface Musoba

Corporate Communications Officer

Higher Education Authority

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has forthwith deregistered Africa Open University, Twin Palm Leadership University and University College of Central Africa, Registration Numbers HEA/059, HEA/044 and HEA/103, respectively, from operating as Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) within the Republic of Zambia.

HEA has deregistered the three (3) institutions in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013, as read with the Higher Education (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The deregistration of the Africa Open University, Twin Palm Leadership University and University College of Central Africa are with effect from 3rd April, 2024.

The specific grounds on which the institutions were deregistered were because they contravened the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV: Section 23 in the following ways:

1) African Open University and Twin Palm Leadership University, located in Ndola and Chikankata, respectively,

a) Failed to recruit adequate qualified teaching and administrative staff.

b) Had inadequate teaching and learning facilities to support the learning programmes on offer.

2) University College of Centra Africa, located in Lusaka,

a) Failed to operationalise the university within six (6) months of registration.

b) Failed to establish fixed premises for the operation of the university college.

HEA is resolved to ensuring that there is no compromise in the adherence to set standards in order for the country to continue getting the espoused quality standards of higher education. However, the affected HEIs are free to appeal the decision with the Minister of Education within 30 days.