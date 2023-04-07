AFRICAN ATHLETICS JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP MOVED TO LEVY STADIUM

The Confederation of African Athletics Junior Championships that was slated to be held in Lusaka has been moved to the Levy Mwanawasa stadium on the Copperbelt.



Minister of Youth Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu has confirmed the development.

Nkandu says changes in venues have been made due to the delays in the commencement of works at the National Heroes stadium and OYDC-Zambia running tracks.



The Championship will run from April 29th to 4th May 2023.

And Athletics National team Coach Douglas Kalembo says the team’s preparations will not be affected by the change in Venues.



Kalembo says having used the stadium for the All Comer’s Meet tournament, it will be easy for Athletes to train and prepare for the Championship.



He further stressed that having not had enough time to prepare, the Athletes should endeavor to using the hosting of the event to sharpen their skills.

ZNBC