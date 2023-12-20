African Development Bank to withdraw foreign workers from Ethiopia after assault

AfDB to withdraw foreign workers from Ethiopia after assault

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will “immediately” withdraw all its international employees from Ethiopia following an assault on its workers by government security forces, the institution says.

Last month, AfDB filed a formal complaint with Ethiopia’s authorities. AfDB detailed the physical assault and hours-long detention of two of its employees in a “very serious diplomatic incident”.

The incident happened on 31 October, according to the complaint.

Ethiopian state finance minister Eyob Tekalign says his government regrets the incident.

Headquartered in the Ivory Coast, AfDB is one of the largest development institutions in Africa. It provides financing to governments and private companies which invest in the continent.

The AfDB’s portfolio in Ethiopia comprises 22 projects worth $1.2bn (£980m), the bank says.

Ethiopian government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.