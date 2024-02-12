African diplomats descend on Senegal for crisis talks

The West African regional bloc, Ecowas, has sent a diplomatic mission to Senegal to discuss the postponement of its presidential elections.

The delegation will meet local officials and politicians.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall decided to push back the polls earlier this month. The opposition described the move as a constitutional coup.

It led to protests in which at least three people were reportedly killed.

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu – who is the current Ecowas chair – was also due to visit Dakar, but his trip has reportedly been delayed.