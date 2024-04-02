African leaders in Senegal for Faye’s inauguration

Several African leaders have arrived in Senegal for the inauguration of President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Mr Faye won last month’s delayed elections, securing 54% of the total votes ahead of his main challenger, ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba.

On Friday, the country’s constitutional council confirmed him as the winner of the election.

Security has been beefed up around the presidential palace ahead of the swearing-in.

About 15 heads of state are expected to attend the event on Tuesday, including Nigerian President and chair of the heads of state of the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, Bola Tinubu.

African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki and Ecowas commission President Omar Alieu Touray will also be present, local media report.

The lead-up to the election was marred by violent protests after President Macky Sall attempted to delay the vote.

Mr Faye himself was imprisoned and released just a few days before the election, following an amnesty by the government.

Many in Senegal see him as a symbol of hope, and expectations are high that he will bring about the desired change in this country.