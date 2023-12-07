African Player of the Year: Mo Salah battles Nigeria’s Osimhen for top award

The Confederation of African Football has announced the final shortlist for the 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The list includes Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, and Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the final three who will compete for the award.

This is the first time Hakimi and Osimhen make the podium and they will battle two-time winner Salah.

The 2023 CAF Awards is set to come off on Monday, 11 December 2023 at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco.

According to CAF, the panel eligible for voting includes the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from member associations, head coaches, and captains of member associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.

Ghana have two female footballers- Comfort Yeboah and Jennifer Owusuwaa nominated for the Young Footballer Award and Goal of the Year respectively.