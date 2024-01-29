African presidents arrive in Rome for Italy summit

Several African leaders are in Italy’s capital, Rome, for the Italy-Africa summit, which is aimed at boosting relations between Africa and the European nation.

During the two-day summit, Italy is expected to launch a “new approach” for cooperating with African countries, which is “not predatory, not paternalistic, but not charitable either”, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

The targeted areas for collaboration include energy, economic and infrastructure development, culture, food security and education and vocational training.

The summit, which started on Sunday, is also aimed at boosting investment in African countries as a strategy to curb irregular migration from the continent.

Several other countries have organised similar summits to strengthen ties with African countries, including Germany, Russia and China.