AFTER GOD, FEAR A WOMAN

This is Mwila Kasase, the woman alleged to have killed her husband over a vehicle.

She allegedly ganged up with her children and beat her husband to death after he delayed in bringing back the vehicle which she wanted to use to get home from her friend’s place.

The body of the deceased was even buried but his family insisted on having post-mortem conducted because they suspected foul play. the body was exhumed and examined on Wednesday and the post-mortem results showed that the man had suffered a broken arm, leg, and ribs.

But during the funeral, she cried the loudest and even went on social media to question God why he had allowed her husband to die.