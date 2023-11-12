AGGRIEVED CONGREGANTS SHUT DOWN CHURCH IN PROTEST AGAINST SUSPENSIONS

CONGREGANTS at New Apostolic Church Nkabika Congregation in Mazabuka on Sunday morning locked their church building demanding for the lifting of a suspension on three of their priests.

A check by Byta FM News found pockets of congregants gathered outside the church while the leadership was seen with a few members conducting a short service that only lasted for 20 minutes.

Police attempted to force the congregants to open the church but failed as the church members declined to open the building without the presence of the District Apostle.

The congregants want the suspension of the three priests who were suspended indefinitely by the church leadership to be reinstated.

The congregants have vowed not to open the church until the District Apostle addresses the matter, saying that the suspension of the priests was unfair.

And in addressing the congregants, Senior Church Member, Muhau Situmbeko said that the congregation will not open the church until the matter is resolved.

Efforts to get a comment from the church leadership failed as both leaders declined to comment on the matter.

Beta FM