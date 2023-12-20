AGGRIEVED MANSA MAN SETS CHIEF’S PALACE ABLAZE

A man of Sub Chief Kale of Mansa district has allegedly set ablaze the chief’s palace after a traditional ruling that led to the dissolution of his marriage.

The traditional leader has told Diamond News that an irate Evaristo Kasaka has on several occasions threatened to torch the residence, on grounds that the chief sided with his wife’s relatives to retrieve his former wife from the matrimonial home.

Kasaka’s wife Brenda Ng’andwe has also disclosed that her former husband went to burn down the palace thinking that she was being kept in the premises when in fact not.

The arsonist was then arrested, but later he was released when police allegedly determined that he was not in his right frame of mind hence was released even though no medical expert assessed him.

Two houses, a toilet and a communal structure were damaged in the incident.

Diamond TV