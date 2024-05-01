AI will make safer brain surgery possible in two years – Brain surgeon

A top brain doctor has said that using artificial intelligence for brain surgery could be done in two years. This would make the surgery safer and better. New surgeons in training are using the latest technology to learn how to do more accurate brain surgery through small incisions. Created at University College London, it shows small tumors and important parts like blood vessels in the middle of the brain. The government thinks it could make a big difference for healthcare in the UK.

Performing brain surgery requires a lot of care and attention – a small mistake could cause the patient to die right away. It’s really important to not hurt the pituitary gland, which is the size of a grape and in the middle of the brain. It manages all the hormones in the body – and if there are issues with it, it can lead to blindness. “If you make the approach too small, there’s a chance you won’t remove enough of the tumor,” said Hani Marcus, a neurosurgeon at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery.

“If you make it too big, you could harm these very important parts. The AI has studied over 200 videos of this surgery and gained the same level of experience as a surgeon would in 10 years, in just 10 months. ” “Even experienced surgeons like me can do a better job with the help of AI to find the boundary during surgery. ” – Marcus

“In a few years, an AI system could have seen more operations than any human has ever seen. Nicola Newell also thinks it’s very helpful. ” “It helps me know what to do during practice surgeries and what comes next,” she says.

Viscount Camrose, a government minister, says that AI makes everyone much more productive in whatever they do. “It’s like becoming your own superhero with this Marvel-like technology,” he explained. He believes this technology could significantly improve healthcare and provide a very hopeful future for everyone.

University College London (UCL) is one of 22 universities that got money from the government to improve healthcare in the UK. Engineers, doctors, and researchers are collaborating on a project at the Wellcome / Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences.