Aid worker convoy strike was a grave mistake – Israeli military

In addition to last night’s briefing, the IDF has now released a statement on the findings from its initial inquiry.

It says the incident “should not have occurred” and it was a “grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures.”

“The investigation’s findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred,” the statement reads.

“Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK employees”.

The statement also gives more detail on the two senior officers who have been sacked and the three who have been reprimanded.

The brigade fire support commander – an officer with the rank of major – and the brigade chief of staff – an officer with the rank of colonel in reserve – will both be dismissed from their positions, the IDF says.

It says the brigade commander and the 162nd division commander will be “formally reprimanded”.

The commander of the southern command will be “formally reprimanded for his overall responsibility for the incident”, the statement adds.