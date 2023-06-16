Air raid alert issued in Kiev as Hichilema, and 6 other African leaders arrive in Ukraine

As African leaders arrive in the Ukrainian capital Kiev to meet with Zelensky, an air raid alert was issued in the city and the region, according to the BBC.

Please note: Ukraine usually activates the raid alerts when international leaders are visiting their capital, which some analysts argue is deliberately done to show a state of war in order to attract the sympathy, support and attention of the visitors.

The alert came after the Ukrainian air force said several Russian Kalibr missiles had been launched from the Black Sea and were “heading north” towards Kiev.

Russian missile attacks ramped up this week on Kiev, Odesa, and President Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, killing several people.

Olexander Scherba, a Ukrainian diplomat has tweeted: "Sirens now. Putin welcoming African leaders in Kiev…