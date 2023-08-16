AIRCRAFT IN KKIA PURPORTED GOLD CASE NOT MISSING -DEC

August 16, 2023

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has dismissed social media speculations that the aircraft containing seized items at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport has flown out of the country.

DEC Director General Nason Banda says the plane is parked at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport while the pilot is in police custody.

Speaking this afternoon when he addressed members of the press at Police Headquarters, Mr. Phiri said that the aircraft is well secured and parked at the airport.

He further disclosed that the purported gold and money are also secured at the Bank of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda said that the issue surrounding the purported Gold is a clear case of Gold scam.

“Some Zambians are working with foreign nationals with the intention of scamming unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

Three more Zambians have been arrested in connection with the case bringing the number of those detained to 13. Nine of the arrested are foreign nationals while four are Zambians.

On 13th August 2023 at 19:00 hours, the DEC received information that a chartered aircraft carrying dangerous goods had landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and acting on this information, the commission together with officers from various Law Enforcement Agencies conducted an operation on Monday, 14th August 2023 resulting in a seizure of various items.

Among the items seized were USD 5, 697,700, five (05) pistols, seven (07) magazines, 126 rounds ammunition, 602 pieces of suspected Gold weighing 127.2 kg and equipment used for measuring Gold.

