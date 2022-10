Airtel attributes depletion of bundles to great network quality

AIRTEL Zambia has attributed the perceived fast depletion of its bundles to the “great” 4G network quality which allows superfast access to High Definition (HD) video streaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, among others.

In the past few days, netizens have been advocating for everyone to shift to ZAMTEL, saying their bundles “don’t deplete but just expire”,

Credit: News Diggers