Aisha has turned out to be the biggest joke of the year-Celestine Mambula Mukandila

By Celestine Mambula Mukandila
Aisha has turned out to be the biggest joke of the year.
His friends are encouraging their citizens to work as hard as they can and be innovative so as to join the apex of USD Millionaires table while he is busy telling us to be happy with being poor and simple.
I think now I understand why Aisha wanted to find ways of grabbing Yo Maps Yo’s Cru Cru. It’s because he wants to be the only one who can afford a cru cru in Zambia.
My advise to @followers is that, forget about the advise from Aisha, if you have a K100pin, just buy yourself a cru cru so that you are able to drive yourself to the Farm.
Ma tractor ya Aisha niyodula !
We are fine with using Ngombe to Farm.
Complements of the season and congratulations to those who have made it to join the apex of USD millionaires table this year.
Meanwhile, I am going cru cru shopping in a few days I just don’t now which one? Maybe Simon Mulenga Mwila Mr. Skide can assist.
It was free advice to everyone, take it or leave it but don’t tell people what to ignore or accept. Just buy your Cru cru if you don’t want a tractor what is your problem?
Panyo pamako chikala iwe mukandila
How did this man become a Lawyer with this shallow level of analyzing issues?
Inde, nimwe ophunzila.
Vuto niyakuti muliye nzelu called wisdom!
You as a Lawyer you claim to be should sail above the political noise!
Be like the Doctors who carry themselves with professional dignity and acute sense to uphold professional ethics as opposed to getting soiled in the mad of politics!
Yo Maps is not the first one to have had their assets restricted! As a Lawyer you claim to be, you should know this is a matter of procedure or due process of investigations!
Instead of malicious attacks on others without concrete evidence, why not push for process improvements or changes?