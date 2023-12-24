Aisha has turned out to be the biggest joke of the year-Celestine Mambula Mukandila

By Celestine Mambula Mukandila

Aisha has turned out to be the biggest joke of the year.

His friends are encouraging their citizens to work as hard as they can and be innovative so as to join the apex of USD Millionaires table while he is busy telling us to be happy with being poor and simple.

I think now I understand why Aisha wanted to find ways of grabbing Yo Maps Yo’s Cru Cru. It’s because he wants to be the only one who can afford a cru cru in Zambia.

My advise to @followers is that, forget about the advise from Aisha, if you have a K100pin, just buy yourself a cru cru so that you are able to drive yourself to the Farm.

Ma tractor ya Aisha niyodula !

We are fine with using Ngombe to Farm.

Complements of the season and congratulations to those who have made it to join the apex of USD millionaires table this year.

Meanwhile, I am going cru cru shopping in a few days I just don’t now which one? Maybe Simon Mulenga Mwila Mr. Skide can assist.