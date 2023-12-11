AKAFUMBA’S NDC MEETING ENDS,ELECTS NYIRENDA AS PRESIDENT

AKAFUMBA’S NDC faction ratifies appointment of Nyirenda, Sensele as president and vice-president respectively

THE NDC General Conference that was heabily guarded by the Police has elected interim president, Sam Nyirenda.

A few months before the August 12, 2021 general election, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) split into two factions after its founder Chishimba Kambwili rejoined the PF.

Vice-president Josephs Akafumba led a favtion to UPND while Kambwili handed over to Saboi Imboela.

But after being appointed permanent secretary in charge of administration in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Akafumba handed over the NDC presidency to Mwenya Musenge.

But Musenge was ‘overthrown’ by George Sichula.

However, about three weeks ago, Sichula also resigned after President Hakainde Hichilema appointed him trade and economic secretary at the Zambian High Commission in Nigeria.

He too handed over to Nyirenda who was his vice-president.

When Nyirenda became “president”, Paul Sensele who was member of the central committee in charge of tourism took over as “vice-president”.

The Kabwe meeting was therefore meant to “ratify the appointment of the two”.

In a statement after successfully holding the meeting at another venue as the original venue VK Motel was under heavy police surveillance, Nyirenda declared that the NDC will support the UPND so as help develop the nation.

Legitimate NDC Presidence Saboi Imboela said there was no meeting in Kabwe.

“We have heard from social media accusing us that we have a soft spot for Chishimba Kambwili, but that issue is not there. We have nothing to do with CK, as NDC we have moved on and we have nothing to do with the PF. We only have one alliance and that is the UPND-Alliance,” Nyirenda said.

He thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and his leadership for trying to economically stabilise the nation.

Nyirenda said inflation has greatly impacted on the lives of Zambians but praised the UPND for using the Zambia National Service to stabilise the cost of mealie meal.

“We want the nation to be united and we don’t see why some of our colleagues seem to celebrate when we have not concluded the debt restructuring…we know that with debt burden our fiscal space is limited,” said Nyirenda.