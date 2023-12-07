AKA’s mother kept rapper’s bloody shoes from the day he was shot

Lynn Forbes, the mother of slain South African rapper AKA, has revealed that she kept the bloody shoes from the day the wordsmith was shot and touches them everyday as a way of remembering him.

AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was shot and killed alongside longtime friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane on February 10 outside a Durban restaurant.

In September, police in KwaZulu-Natal, said they were making progress in attempts to find the rapper’s killers, with one gun that was used in the crime having been already been identified.

However, there appear to have been no further significant developments in the case.

Speaking during a recent episode of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, Lynn Forbes said she did not want to get rid of the sneakers that still have the Fela In Versace rapper’s blood on them.

“I don’t wanna get rid of it. I have to decide in my mind, where do I want this to go? What do I do with these shoes?

“These are the shoes he was wearing. They have his blood on it. It’s so hard to do this thing. I have to go through his stuff and get rid of things.”

Forbes also revealed that she touches the shoes everyday as a way of remembering her son.