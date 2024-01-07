Alaska Airlines grounds all 737 Max 9 planes after section blows out mid-air

An Alaska airline plane had a section blow up mid air at 16 000 feet and had to land only 35 minutes after the incident occured.



One passenger on the plane said, “there was a kid in that row who had his shirt sucked off him and out of the plane and his mother was holding onto him to make sure he didn’t go with it.”



Another one said the gap was “as wide as a refrigerator”.



Fellow passenger Elizabeth Lee added: “Part of the plane was missing and the wind was just extremely loud. but everyone was in their seats and had their belt on.”