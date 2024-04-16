Alebwelelapo lyrics don’t have my name – Miles Sampa

PF president Miles Sampa has washed his hands off the K13.5 million Kalandanya debt contracted by Edgar Lungu’s PF leadership.

Sampa says his name is not mentioned in any of the songs done by the Musical ensemble in the likes of Dandy Crazy, Yo Maps, Mampi, JK, Slap D and a string of other musicians.

Yesterday, High Court Judge Charles Zulu ordered the the former ruling party to pay businessman Bwalya Kalandanya K13.5 million for the 70 campaign songs which were composed by his musicians under his record label Kalandanya music promotions, in attempts to trick the masses into re-electing Lungu on the pretext that God had chosen him to rule Zambia for the third time.

In the wake of the judgement, a debate has erupted about whether it should be Lungu’s or Sampa version of the PF to pay debt.

But Sampa wonders why the Lungu’s faction wants to be in charge when it comes to the selling of party and national assets yet when it comes to debt repayment and other liabilities they lump all the responsibilities on him.

He wondered whether the campaign choir sang about him or Lungu.

“Listen to the songs and hear properly if anywhere in the lyrics or chorus the name Miles Sampa is mentioned,” Sampa argued.

“So when it’s income to PF like sale of the Burma road land its theirs, but debt or liabilities then it’s for Miles Sampa. Listen to the songs and hear properly if anywhere in the lyrics or chorus the name Miles Sampa is mentioned,” he added.

“Anways, I am on Parliamentary duty in Kenya and upon arrival will look at the judgement to see if I or current PF SG Morgan Ngona is mentioned anywhere in the judgement at which point we will establish whether it was a personal or party debt.”

Sampa added that he will inquire from his lawyers on the next course of action and upon establishing facts, he will advise on the way forward which may include doing nothing about the debt.